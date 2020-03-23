Op-Ed: 'Big Bang Theory' producer's investment philosophy helps him through the crisis

I can't stop reading the news about the coronavirus and its impact on the economy. My brain is hardwired to obsess on a crisis, even one which doesn't impact me directly. Everything else gets pushed to the periphery while one calamitous problem fills my mind.

During the financial crisis of 2008-2009, I thought the world was going to end. (I never predicted that a more than 50% drop in the stock market would precede the longest bull market in history.)

I think I know why my mind operates this way. In first grade, I ran through a plate-glass window. I went from being a kid chasing a friend to a patient in an ambulance losing gallons of blood. I have a fight-or-flight mechanism — if I'm being honest, it's all flight — that gets activated anytime a big crisis happens. All of these disasters push the same button.

More from Invest in You:

Market plunge has people pondering move to cash

Expert answers to your coronavirus money questions

Suze Orman: How to handle money fears amid pandemic

But with COVID-19, I'm not as anxious as I've been before. The question is, why not?

A few years ago, my friend and legendary investor, David Booth, told me that I needed "to have a philosophy with investing, just like I did in life." What struck me was that, while I felt like I did have a philosophy with investing, I didn't really have one in life. I wondered if I could reverse-engineer things. Could I apply investing lessons to everything else?

The answer is yes. Here's how:

Start with science: For a long time, I thought investing meant playing the stock market. I didn't know about the academic research that led to a kind of investing not based on speculation. This science has been like a warm blanket for me in planning for my kids' college funds, as well as my retirement. And this kind of logic-based thinking has helped me cope with more problems in my life than just investing.

When I think about COVID-19, I go to the science.

Accept uncertainty: Unfortunately, there is a lot that science does not know about COVID-19. We don't have a vaccine and we don't know when we will. That's really hard for me, like so many. As much as science makes fact-based conclusions — about investing or a virus — there will always be a range of possible outcomes. We don't know how the future is going to play out.