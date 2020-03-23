Coronavirus fears: You have money questions, CNBC asked experts to answer them

EmirMemedovski

Many Americans today are concerned about their health, livelihood and finances — and for good reason. The coronavirus pandemic has caused fear and anxiety about health-care needs, businesses and industries to shutter and the global economy to tank. To help you navigate this uncertainty, I've been talking to financial experts about some of your concerns. While it is best to speak to your own financial advisor and team of experts about your specific financial situation, these comments can provide some direction on what steps you might want to consider now.

Is our money safe in the bank right now? And if so, are the big banks, like Chase or Citi, safer than the smaller banks? —Debra The key to making sure the money you have in the bank is truly safe is having insurance from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. If your money is at an FDIC-insured bank, up to $250,000 of your deposit is typically covered at each institution. Checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposits (CDs) at big banks, such as Chase and Citi, are FDIC-insured. Smaller brick-and-mortar, online and community banks may have that insurance on those accounts as well, but you should check.

To verify that your bank is covered, go to ""BankFind" on the FDIC website, or your financial institution will include the name under which they are listed with the FDIC at the bottom of their website. Federally-insured credit unions are also safe, as their funds are insured by the National Credit Union Insurance Fund (NCUSIF). The National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), an agency of the U.S. government, administers that insurance, which provides up to $250,000 of coverage per depositor per institution. Some credit unions have purchased excess insurance to insure deposit accounts above that limit. Ask your credit union how much of your funds are insured. For a list of federally insured credit unions, go to NCUA.org. Amazon announced it's hiring an additional 100,000 new workers. What other industries or companies will increase hiring during this time? —Thomas Grocery stores, pizza chains, shipping companies, warehouse operators, as well as major retailers, such as Amazon and Walmart, are all hiring. Walmart, the largest employer in the country, said it's hiring 150,000 workers through the end of May. Kroger is hiring 10,000 people for its grocery stores and distribution center. Stop & Shop is also hiring, in New York and New England.

Customers line up to shop at a Costco store in Brooklyn as the Coronavirus pandemic continues unabated on March 19, 2020, in New York City. Victor J. Blue | Getty Images