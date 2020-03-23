Stocks have 'at least 10% to 15%' further to fall: Scaramucci

Anthony Scaramucci, former director of communications for the White House and founder of SkyBridge Capital LLC, speaks during the Skybridge Alternatives (SALT) conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Joe Buglewicz | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 32.81% from the beginning of the year, while the S&P 500 index has fallen 28.66% over the same period. "We're in a protracted bear market," said Scaramucci, who is founder and managing partner at investing firm SkyBridge. "I think there's at least 10% to 15% more to go in equity prices here." In the short term, however, he said he is optimistic because of the expectation that Congress will approve economic stimulus for the country. On Sunday evening, a huge funding package failed to get enough votes in a key Senate procedural vote. "I predict that they will get a deal done. They know how sensitive this is for markets," Scaramucci said. "It may come before the (market) opening, but if it doesn't, my guess is it will come after tomorrow's close."

He said the stimulus will send a message to U.S. citizens that the government is there for them "in a time of crisis like this." "I've told people, this is so much worse than the global financial crisis. It's literally 9/11 plus the global financial crisis," he added.

Impact on 2020 US elections