Square rallies 25% on hopes of Senate bill keeping small businesses afloat

Shares of Square surged Wednesday after the Senate passed a bill that would help keep small businesses afloat and allows some non-bank lenders to participate in the emergency loan program.

The $2 trillion bill — said to be the largest rescue package in history — includes small business loans to ease the economic impact of the coronavirus slowdown. Square has become a popular lending option for businesses such as coffee shops and restaurants, many of which are closed due to "shelter in place" measures in major cities.

As part of the bill that passed Wednesday, "additional lenders" can be approved through the Secretary of the Treasury if they have the "necessary qualifications to process, close, disburse and service loans made with the guarantee of the administration."

Square and other fintech companies had been lobbying to be included in the bill and touted their speed and automated underwriting as a reason for inclusion. Financial Innovation Now— an industry group representing Square, PayPal, Intuit, Stripe and other non-bank finance companies — sent a letter to Congress on Friday asking that their members be included in any emergency U.S. government funding.

When asked about it on a call with investors Tuesday evening, CEO Jack Dorsey said Square would be "happy to help" and "was definitely open to working with the government" on distributing loans." The "speed aspect is critical," said Dorsey, who is also the CEO of Twitter.

"The benefit we would add to disbursement is really around speed," Dorsey said. "Square capital can get a loan to a business in under 24 hours."