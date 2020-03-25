Watch live: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a press conference on the coronavirus

[The stream is slated to start at 11:15 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is holding a press conference on the COVID-19 outbreak, which has infected more than 25,665 people in the state as of Tuesday.

Cuomo said Tuesday that a "troubling and astronomical" number of coronaviruscases has increased the urgency across the state for more hospital beds. Cases across the state are doubling about every three days and some 3,234 people have been hospitalized, he said.

The state estimates it will need 140,000 hospital beds in as little as 14 to 21 days, he said. The state previously said it would need 110,000 beds for COVID-19 patients by early to mid-May. The state has about 3,000 to 4,000 ventilators on hand and has purchased about 7,000 more, but it needs a minimum of 30,000 additional ventilators within the next two weeks, when the outbreak is expected to peak, Cuomo said.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S. stands at more than 55,200 and the U.S. death toll has surpassed 800 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

