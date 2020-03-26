CEO of $14 billion messaging app Slack tells the story of how crazy things have been this month

Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield recently posted a story to Twitter explaining how crazy things have been this month from his perspective running a newly public company with a market cap of about $14 billion.

Shares of Slack have bounced up and down over the past several weeks like the rest of the market, but have largely rallied since March 18, even though it offered lower-than-expected guidance a few days earlier on March 12. Butterfield's thread discusses some of the rapid growth Slack has seen over the past couple of weeks as companies quickly sign up for the messaging service.

It's a long story. To make it easier to read, we broke each tweet out into paragraphs. Here's his story.

"Quick introductory note: I'm a human. I worry about my family and am deeply concerned about the millions whose jobs and health are at risk. But I'm also a CEO and these tweets are about work: the company, money, markets, customers, earnings, guidance, etc. With that in mind …"