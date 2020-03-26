New York coronavirus cases soar to 37,258 as state scrambles for ventilators

New York coronavirus cases continue to surge, topping 37,258 on Thursday as the state scrambles to find enough hospital beds and ventilators to handle the coming onslaught of patients, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

More than 5,300 residents have already been hospitalized and the state is projecting that will climb to 140,000 over the next two to three weeks, he said. At least 1,517 people have been discharged, he added. The state has already spent $1 billion trying to stymie the outbreak and estimates that business closures will cost roughly $10 billion to $15 billion in lost revenue.

"To be angry is a luxury, we don't have time to be angry. Let's just deal with the facts," Cuomo said at a press conference in Albany on Thursday.

The state estimates it will need roughly 40,000 ventilators at the peak of the outbreak, Cuomo said. The state has about 3,000 to 4,000 ventilators on hand and has purchased about 7,000 more, he previously said. COVID-19 patients also need ventilators a lot longer than most other respiratory patients, 11 to 21 days compared with three or four days, Cuomo said.

"We now have people who have been on a ventilator for 20 to 30 days," Cuomo said. "The longer you're on a ventilator, the more likely you're not going to come off a ventilator."