NY Gov. Cuomo calls $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill irresponsible and reckless

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during his daily news conference amid the coronavirus outbreak on March 20, 2020 in New York City.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo called a $2 trillion stimulus bill designed to ease the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic sweeping across the country "irresponsible" and "reckless."

"The congressional action in my opinion simply failed to address the governmental need," Cuomo said at a press conference in Albany on Thursday. "I'm disappointed, I said I was disappointed. I find it irresponsible, I find it reckless."

Cuomo lambasted U.S. lawmakers, saying "this is not a time to point fingers."

"This is the time for government leaders to stop making excuses and just do your job. Do your job," Cuomo said.

The state has already spent $1 billion fighting the pandemic and estimates it will cost $10 billion to $15 billion in lost revenue, Cuomo said. The $2 trillion federal stimulus deal Congress reached early Wednesday carves out just $3.8 billion for New York state.

"Now is a time to actually step up, do the right thing and do your job. And they haven't as far as I'm concerned when it comes to the governmental need," he said.

