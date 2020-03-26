Stock market live updates: Futures fall, stimulus bill to House, 4 million jobless claims?

In an interview with NBC's "Today" show, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank will have enough tools to mitigate the economic blow from the coronavirus. "When it comes to this lending, we're not going to run out of ammunition , that doesn't happen," Powell said. "The Federal Reserve is working hard to support you now, and our policies will be very important when the recovery does come, to make that recovery as strong as possible." —Imbert

Economists are forecasting between 1 million and 4 million claims were filed last week as businesses around the country are forced to at least partially shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak. A number along that range would be unprecedented, particularly in such a short period of time. However, the numbers could be far worse. California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday afternoon the state alone has seen 1 million unemployment claims since March 13. —Imbert

Stock futures pointed to losses at the open as investors braced for what could be a record-breaking number of Americans filing for unemployment. The Dow Jones Industrial Average futures indicated an opening drop of more than 100 points at Thursday's open. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures pointed to opening losses of about 1%.

The jobless claims data will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. The official consensus estimate from Dow Jones is calling for 1.5 million claims but Citigroup believes it may be as high as 4 million. Either way, it is likely to be a record.

On Wednesday, the Dow climbed nearly 500 points on hopes of a coronavirus stimulus bill from congress, which was passed by the Senate late on Wednesday and will now head to the House of Representatives. The S&P 500 also registered a gain, climbing 1.1%. The Nasdaq Composite was the relative underperformer, dipping 0.5%, as the so-call FAANG stocks closed in the red. - Fitzgerald

