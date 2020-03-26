Watch live: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio holds a press briefing on the coronavirus outbreak

[The stream is slated to start at 4:45 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio plans to hold a press conference on the coronavirus outbreak that has infected more than a half million people across the world and 21,300 in the city.

The city is the epicenter of the major outbreak in the state, where cases have been doubling every three days and now account for more than half of all U.S. cases.

On Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he plans to close some streets in the city and may close playgrounds and parks to contain the coronavirus outbreak. Later in the day, de Blasio told reporters that he will consider closing the city's parks if people didn't practice proper social distancing and would announce a decision by Saturday.

De Blasio said on Tuesday that he plans to release about 300 nonviolent inmates from Rikers Island after the city's first prisoner tested positive for the coronavirus.

The coronavirus has infected at least 79,785 people in the U.S. and had killed at least 1,135 people, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Read CNBC's live updates to see the latest news on the COVID-19 outbreak.