Watch live: Nancy Pelosi speaks ahead of House vote on $2 trillion coronavirus relief package

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds her weekly press briefing Thursday, a day after the Senate passed a $2 trillion economic stimulus bill in response to the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

The bill, the largest relief package in the history of the United States, was approved in a unanimous vote in the Senate following days of furious negotiations, partisan sniping and raised tempers on the floor.

The 880-page legislation offers relief to individuals, businesses and health facilities. It includes direct payments to individuals, stronger unemployment insurance, loans and grants to businesses and more healthcare resources for hospitals, states and municipalities.

The House aims to vote on the bill on Friday.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer on Wednesday night said he expects the House to take a voice vote "in order to protect the safety" of representatives and staff and "prevent the further spread of COVID-19."

"Members who want to come to the House Floor to debate this bill will be able to do so," he said. "In addition, we are working to ensure that those who are unable to return to Washington may express their views on this legislation remotely."

If the House approves the bill, it would then go to President Donald Trump, who has vowed to sign it.

The coronavirus, which is believed to have originated in Wuhan, China, has spread to dozens of countries, with more than 480,446 confirmed cases worldwide and at least 21,571 deaths so far, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. There are at least 69,197 cases in the United States and at least 1,046 deaths, according to the latest tallies.

