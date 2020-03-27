'Listing Impossible' star Aaron Kirman says coronavirus could devastate the real estate market

Newly constructed single family homes are shown for sale in Encinitas, California, July 31, 2019. Mike Blake | Reuters

With more than 92,000 coronavirus cases and at least 1,380 deaths in the U.S. that have been linked to COVID-19, the U.S. currently has the most reported cases of coronavirus across the globe, putting life on hold for millions of Americans. This, as U.S. jobless claims surged to 3.283 million Thursday. Not surprisingly, among the latest sectors that has now ground to a screeching halt: real estate. According to a flash survey on March 16 and 17 by the National Association of Realtors, Realtors across the country are canceling their open houses and half of all agents reported a drop in buyer interest. That percentage tripled in just a week. Today that percentage is almost certainly much higher. The survey polled a random sample of 72,734 members on March 16 and 17. For 96% of respondents, the majority of their business is residential. Seventy-seven percent of respondents are in a state that has declared a state of emergency. Fifty-six percent of members work in a local market where there are presumed or confirmed cases of COVID-19.

'People do not buy when they are fearful'