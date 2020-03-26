Need quick cash amid the coronavirus crunch? Turn here before tapping your 401(k)

The coronavirus pandemic has touched every aspect of each American's life.

Money may be the top issue for many, especially if you've lost your job or had your hours cut.

The Senate just passed a $2 trillion stimulus package — the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act. The House is expected to vote on it Friday. Among other benefits, the bill would change how people can access retirement savings.

The early withdrawal penalty for borrowers younger than 59½ is gone for amounts up to $100,000. It's easier to take out a loan (also up to $100,000) or borrow against the account.

But there are several caveats to keep in mind.

First, you are selling at a loss after the market dipped so steeply, says Chad Parks, founder and CEO of retirement plan provider Ubiquity Retirement and Savings in San Francisco.

Next, you will lose out on future gains.

More from Invest in You:

Make your money work harder for you during the pandemic

Panic shopping and fleeing to cash seem to go hand in hand

How to prepare for a family member with COVID-19

"Let's say you have 10 years of compounding," said Thomas Henske, a certified financial planner with Lenox Advisors in New York. "Your money would double, given a 7% rate of return over that time." In other words, if left untouched, your $100,000 could eventually add up to $200,000.

Research shows that people who didn't tap retirement funds during the last downturn had better financial recoveries.

Another important factor — taxes — is a big gotcha, Parks says. "Just because they're waiving the penalty, doesn't mean they're waiving the taxes," he said. (If you live in California, you'll also still have a state penalty of 2.5% on the early withdrawal.)

If you were making traditional pretax contributions, you'll have to come up with a tidy sum when you file your taxes next year. "Using a round number of 20% or 25%, depending on your income and tax bracket, that's a good number to plan for," Parks said.

Thus, the $20,000 you take out now will cost you around $4,000 to $5,000 next year — so it's really only $15,000 or $16,000.