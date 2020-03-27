Watch live: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio holds a press briefing on the coronavirus outbreak

[The stream is slated to start at 4:45 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is holding a press conference Friday to update the public on the coronavirus outbreak that has infected more than half a million people across the world and more than 25,300 in the city.

New York City is the epicenter of the state's epidemic, where cases have been doubling every three days and now account for almost half of all U.S. cases.

On Thursday, de Blasio said that early estimates show at least half a million people will be left unemployed because of the COVID-19 outbreak, which has shuttered businesses and schools in the city. He also criticized the federal government for not providing enough funding to the city in its $2 trillion relief package.

"If the federal government does everything they're capable of it will help us get through, and we can help everyone to the point where we actually start a recovery, which I think is something that is hard to believe before the summer or fall but we will get to that point," de Blasio said.

The coronavirus has infected at least 85,996 people in the U.S. and had killed at least 1,300 people, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Read CNBC's live updates to see the latest news on the COVID-19 outbreak.