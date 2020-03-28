New Yorkers have until July 15 to file state tax returns, Cuomo confirms

Andrew Cuomo, governor of New York, speaks during a news conference at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York, U.S., on Friday, March 27, 2020.

New Yorkers are getting more time to submit their 2019 income tax returns to the Empire State.

Individuals filing a New York tax return now have until July 15 to get their paperwork in, said Gov. Andrew Cuomo during a press conference on Saturday.

This move brings the state's tax due date in line with the newly extended deadline for federal tax returns. The U.S. Treasury recently announced it would give filers more time amid disruptions related to the coronavirus outbreak.

Indeed, the Empire State is contending with the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country: 52,318 individuals have been diagnosed and 728 people have died as of Saturday.

Ordinarily, federal and New York tax returns would have been due on April 15.

"It's bad news for the state of New York, there's no revenue coming in until July 15," Cuomo said on Saturday.

For residents of other states, be sure to check to see whether you've been granted more time to submit your returns and pay taxes. The American Institute of CPAs is maintaining a list of state deadline changes here.