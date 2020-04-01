New Jersey residents get until July 15 to file taxes

Taxpayers in New Jersey are getting three more months to turn in their state income tax returns.

Garden State taxpayers — both individuals and corporations — now have until July 15 to turn in their paperwork, according to a joint announcement from Gov. Phil Murphy, state Senate President Steve Sweeney and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin.

New Jersey's move brings the state's due date in line with the recently extended deadline for federal returns.

Last month, the U.S. Treasury announced it would give filers more time to submit returns and pay levies owed due to disruptions related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Normally, tax returns for New Jersey and the federal government would have been due on April 15.

States have been updating their deadlines accordingly. The American Institute of CPAs is maintaining a list of state deadline changes here.

The Garden State has the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases in the nation, with more than 18,000 positive cases and 267 deaths as of Wednesday morning.