Who's eligible for COVID-19 stimulus checks? Your questions, answered

U.S. President Donald Trump signs H.R. 748, the CARES Act in the Oval Office of the White House on March 27, 2020 in Washington, DC. Erin Schaff | Getty Images

The $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill, signed into law on March 27, is the largest emergency aid package in U.S. history. Known as the CARES Act, it will send money directly to tens of millions of Americans affected by the coronavirus. Of the hundreds of questions we received about this new legislation, the biggest concern is just who is eligible for this relief payment. I spoke with several financial advisors to get answers to your questions. If you haven't filed taxes yet for 2018, will you still receive a check because of the coronavirus? You should file a tax return as soon as possible. The IRS will use information on your 2018 or 2019 tax return to determine whether you are entitled to an "economic income payment" and the amount you should receive. If you didn't file a tax return for 2019, the agency will use your 2018 return. Eligible taxpayers who filed tax returns for either 2019 or 2018 will automatically receive an economic impact payment of up to $1,200 for individuals or $2,400 for married couples. Parents also receive $500 for each qualifying child. Individual tax filers with adjusted gross income up to $75,000 (up to $150,000 for married couples filing joint returns) will receive the full payment. For filers with income above those amounts, the payment amount is reduced and then phased out for individuals whose income exceeds $99,000 (or $198,000 for joint filers with no children). "Anyone who has not filed either return should file a return for 2019 as soon as possible, even if they owe no taxes," said tax policy expert Richard Winchester, a visiting professor at Seton Hall University School of Law. "That will prevent them from being overlooked for these payments." Also, make sure to include direct-deposit banking information on your return so the IRS knows where to send the check.

Anyone who has not filed ... should file a return for 2019 as soon as possible, even if they owe no taxes. That will prevent them from being overlooked for these payments. Richard Winchester tax policy expert and visiting professor at Seton Hall University School of Law

There are several ways to file your tax return for free. Taxpayers with incomes below $69,000 can file the IRS' Free File software to do their federal returns. If your income is above $69,000, fillable forms are available for free on the IRS website. Online tax preparer TurboTax is also offering its basic tax-prep service for free until April 4, allowing you to connect with a CPA or enrolled agent via video chat who will review your tax return line by line. We have an adjusted gross income of $155,000 for 2018 and we filed a "married filing joint" return. Does that mean we're not getting any stimulus money? You and your spouse should still be eligible to receive a stimulus check based on your 2018 income. It won't be the full payment, but a reduced amount. To receive the full $2,400 payment, married couples who filed a joint return must have had an adjusted gross income in 2018 (or 2019) that is less than $150,000. If your income was higher, the payment amount will be reduced by $5 for every $100 above the $150,000 threshold, according to the IRS. Based on your $155,000 income in 2018, your payment would be reduced by $250. Therefore, you should receive a payment of $2,150. If your 2019 income was below the threshold, tax advisors suggest filing your return as soon as possible to qualify for the full payment. "The IRS wants the most up-to-date information about your adjusted gross income. That's why you should file your 2019 taxes, which is what they will use to determine your stimulus check," said Lisa Greene-Lewis, a CPA and tax expert at TurboTax.