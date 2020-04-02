Watch live: CNBC's @Work Livestream — Leadership & Management Amid Crisis

[The stream is slated to start at 12:00 pm ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

12:00 - 12:15 pm: Leadership@Work: The Crisis Playbook

John Chambers, Founder and CEO, JC2 Ventures; Chairman Emeritus, Cisco

Daniel Pink, Bestselling Author, "When: The Scientific Secrets of Perfect Timing," "Drive: The Surprising Truth About What Motivates Us"

Interviewer: Tyler Mathisen, Co-anchor, "Power Lunch"; Vice President, Event Strategy, CNBC

12:15 - 12:25 pm: New Realities@Work: Is This What the Future Looks Like?

Carmine Di Sibio, Global Chairman and CEO, EY

Elisabeth Reynolds, Executive Director, MIT Task Force on the Work of the Future, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Interviewer: Jon Fortt, Co-anchor, "Squawk Alley," CNBC

12:25 - 12:40 pm Resilience@Work: Anxiety, Mental Health and Performance

Luana Marques, Ph.D., Founder and Director of Community Psychiatry Program for Research in Implementation and Dissemination of Evidence-Based Treatments, Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard Medical School

Bill Duane, Founder and CEO, Bill Duane and Associates; Fmr. Head of Well Being and Sustainable Performance Development Programs, Google

Interviewer: Sharon Epperson, Senior Personal Finance Correspondent, CNBC

12:40 - 12:50 pm Managing a (Suddenly Remote) Workforce

Laszlo Bock, Co-founder and CEO, Humu; Fmr. SVP, People Operations, Google; Author, "Work Rules!"

Jason Fried, Co-founder and CEO, Basecamp; Author, "Rework," "Remote: Office Not Required"

Interviewer: Jon Fortt, Co-anchor, "Squawk Alley," CNBC

12:50 - 1:00 pm What's Next@Work: Thriving in the New Normal

Arianna Huffington, Founder and CEO, Thrive Global

Interviewer: Andrew Ross Sorkin, Co-anchor, "Squawk Box," CNBC