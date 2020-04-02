Durbin denies Congress is rescuing airline shareholders with $50 billion bailout

The second-ranking Senate Democrat on Thursday denied that Congress rescued airline shareholders by passing a $50 billion industry bailout last week.

Lawmakers approved the taxpayer aid as part of a $2 trillion coronavirus relief package, the largest emergency spending plan in U.S. history designed to limit the economic destruction from the coronavirus pandemic. Commercial airlines have seen a dramatic drop in customers as the outbreak proliferates.

Pressed in a CNBC interview about whether elected officials put the concerns of airline shareholders over small businesses, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said corporate stakeholders did not get preferential treatment. The Senate minority whip said he is "worried about the workers, the pilots, the flight attendants, the people in charge of maintenance."

"We've attached a lot of strings in terms of how this money's going to be spent and how these airlines are going to conduct their business after we see an end to this," Durbin, whose state is home to United Airlines' headquarters, told "Squawk Box."

"To say that we're rescuing shareholders — you know these stock prices are taking a beating and I don't think there's any rescue that's come through for these shareholders yet," he continued.

The $2 trillion stimulus package creates a $500 billion fund to help severely distressed businesses. Within that fund, $50 billion in aid is earmarked for passenger carriers, half in direct payments and the other half in loans and guarantees.