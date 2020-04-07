Your lender might let you miss a few mortgage payments. Three questions you should ask first

EmirMemedovski

Homeowners whose finances have been battered by coronavirus might want to think again before postponing their mortgage payments. Congress has offered some relief to mortgage borrowers who are experiencing financial strain from the coronavirus pandemic, which has left a flood of layoffs in its wake. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act – or CARES Act – has a provision that would allow affected homeowners to apply for up to a 12-month reprieve on some mortgages. This covers people who have federally backed mortgages, including loans owned by Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac. States have also rolled out their own relief measures for borrowers whose mortgages aren't backed by the federal government. New York, New Jersey and California are among the jurisdictions that are allowing homeowners to request a 90-day reprieve on their payments. Borrowers aren't being forgiven. Instead, the state and federal COVID-19 measures call for forbearance – the postponement or reduction of the loan payment due.

"Lenders offer forbearance, which doesn't alleviate the expectation of payment, but puts it off," said Barry Zigas, senior fellow at the Consumer Federation of America. There are enough potential snares for homeowners that Richard Cordray, former director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, co-authored a letter to the organization's current director Kathy Kraninger, calling on the bureau to protect borrowers. "Already, there are worrying signs that people are getting the runaround as they seek forbearance or other relief," Cordray wrote in his April 6 letter. "New rules were put in place several years ago to address these problems, and the mortgage servicers cannot now be excused from complying with these rules when consumers need them the most," he wrote. Document every interaction you have with your mortgage servicer and start with these three questions before you sign up for forbearance.

1. What's your eligibility?

Reach out to your loan servicer first – that is, the company that bills you each month – to start the application process and demonstrate that you're experiencing financial difficulties related to the pandemic. This can be complicated, as it may not be the business that originally made the loan to you. "Lenders often contract servicing to a different company, and it may not be someone you've dealt with before," said Cordray. Whether you're eligible for relief under the federal CARES Act or your state's plan will depend on who owns your loan. Check here to see if your loan is owned by Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac, to see if you would be eligible for at least the 180-day relief offered by the CARES Act.

2. What happens to your payments after the reprieve?

Gary Burchell | Getty Images

Will the missed mortgage payments be folded into future payments? Will they be tacked on to the end of your mortgage, which could add a few months to the term of your loan? Could they be due in a lump sum later? A homeowner who's having a hard time paying the loan could wind up working with the servicer to restructure the mortgage altogether. "A modification changes the underlying terms of the loan, extending it from 30 years to 40 years," said Daniel Eaton, attorney at Christensen Law Office in Minneapolis.

3. What does this mean for property taxes and insurance?

Getty Images