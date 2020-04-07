Stephanie Grisham out as White House press secretary, will become Melania Trump's chief of staff

Stephanie Grisham, White House Press Secretary, listens during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham is leaving that role to become First Lady Melania Trump's chief of staff and spokeswoman, the first lady announced Tuesday.

"I am excited to welcome Stephanie back to the team in this new role," Melania Trump said in a statement. "She has been a mainstay and true leader in the Administration from even before day one, and I know she will excel as Chief of Staff."

Grisham had served as the first lady's communications chief before taking on the additional roles of White House press secretary and communications director last June.

In her more than nine months as press secretary, Grisham, 43, never held a traditional press briefing in the White House briefing room – a regular task for nearly all other modern press secretaries.

"I continue to be honored to serve both the President and First Lady in the Administration," Grisham said in the statement. "My replacements will be announced in the coming days and I will stay in the West Wing to help with a smooth transition for as long as needed."

Lindsay Reynolds, who served as the first lady's chief of staff for more than three years, resigned earlier this week "to spend time with her family," the first lady's statement said.

"I appreciate all that Lindsay Reynolds did over the past three years, and wish her well in her future endeavors," Melania Trump said.

-- CNBC's Lauren Hirsch, Christina Wilkie and Brian Schwartz contributed to this report.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.