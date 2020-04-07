Stock market live updates: Dow futures up 800 points, set to add to 1,600-point Monday rally

U.S. stock futures pointed to yet another strong day on Wall Street as a host of positive coronavirus headlines continued to boost investor confidence that the worst of the disease could be nearly over. The Dow, which posted its third-biggest point gain ever on Monday, was poised to jump another 750 points by the opening bell on Tuesday; the S&P 500 was set to pop a similar 2.5%. Here's what's happening:

Futures contracts tied to the major U.S. stock indexes pointed to gains of about 3% at the start of trading on Tuesday, set to add to Monday's sharp rebound. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures pointed to an opening rally of about 700 points, more than 3%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures pointed to opening gains of 2.5% and 2.3%, respectively.

Tuesday's anticipated rally comes after a host of positive coronavirus headlines. South Korea reported Tuesday less than 50 new cases of infection for the second day running while China reported no new deaths as of April 6 for the first time since January when it started publishing daily updates. U.S. figures also continued to suggest stabilization in the daily increase in new COVID-19 cases, a development some are taking as an early sign of the disease's peak in the United States.

Those strong gains will add to Monday's sharp rally on the holiday-shortened week. The Dow soared 1,600 points in the prior session, posting its third-biggest point gain ever. The S&P 500 jumped 7% to its highest level since March 13 and bounced about 20% from its 52-week low on March 23. — Franck