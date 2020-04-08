Bernstein upgrades Twitter, despite coronavirus hit to ad revenue

Jack Dorsey, CEO of Square Inc., holds an Apple Inc. iPhone while standing outside of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2015.

Though Twitter's advertising is taking a tough hit in the near-term, Bernstein analysts upgraded Twitter to "market-perform" Wednesday.

Twitter shares were up more than 7% Wednesday morning.

The upgrade comes as Bernstein's Mark Shmulik and Nikhil Devnan say Twitter's stock has underperformed in the COVID sell-off and that the valuation is now more reasonable. They wrote that Twitter is sitting at the center of news and conversation during the pandemic and that events — which Twitter gains significant amounts of revenue from — are postponed but not lost.

They write that they also see "signs of life" from Twitter's "Mobile Application Promotion" (MAP) suite of products that help advertisers promote mobile apps on the platform, including app installs, conversions or engagements on apps. Twitter blamed its third-quarter 2019 earnings whiff on the top and bottom lines in part on issues with MAP. Also, analysts said they believe Elliott and Silver Lake will serve as catalysts for the ability to increase the cadence of innovation, specifically in ad product. Silver Lake invested $1 billion in Twitter after Elliott took a large position in the company and made a failed attempt to oust CEO Jack Dorsey earlier this year.

But things will be difficult in the near-term. Twitter two weeks ago pulled its first quarter guidance due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, blaming the virus for causing a slowdown in advertising.

Users are up, the company said, reporting that its quarter-to-date average of monetizable daily active users had reached 164 million, up 23% from its fiscal first quarter in 2019 and up 8% from its fourth quarter in 2019. But that isn't translating to monetization.

"Engagement is all COVID news, and brands don't want to be associated," analysts wrote. Ad budgets are also getting cut "significantly," they said.