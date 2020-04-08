Auto insurers are offering discounts amid the pandemic. What you need to know

With most Americans under stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus outbreak, the roads are quieter – and safer – than usual. So why should you keep paying your regular auto insurance premium?

Many insurers have a perhaps surprising answer to that question: You shouldn't.

Allstate announced this week that it would slash April and May's premiums for its customers by 15%.

"They can have it on their credit card or they can put it in their checking account," Allstate CEO Thomas Wilson told CNBC on Tuesday. Meanwhile, American Family Insurance said it will return $50 to its customers, per vehicle.

"It's growing by the minute," said Douglas Heller, an insurance expert at the Consumer Federation of America, about the announcements on discounts from insurers.

Liberty Mutual said it will give its customers a 15% discount on their auto premiums for the next two months. And Geico is offering a credit in the same amount for customers who renew their policies before Oct.7, or on any newly purchased policies. Today, USAA said its auto insurance holders will get a 20% credit on two months of premiums.

Heller said he was glad to hear the announcements. For weeks, he's been trying to get insurers to readjust their costs to reflect the current environment. "People aren't driving," he said.