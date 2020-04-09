Here's what you need to know when it comes to paying for coronavirus treatment

The last thing someone who contracts coronavirus needs to worry about is the cost of treating it. While legislators, regulators and insurance companies have taken steps aimed at improving access to care and reducing expenses, one person's required share of medical charges could vary wildly from another patient receiving the same treatment. Most individuals who come down with the virus recover at home. However, an estimated 15% of infected people may end up hospitalized, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. Recent data suggests that patients who go to intensive care stay there for an average of 20 days.

A COVID-19 patient is delivered by ambulance to Wyckoff Heights Hospital in Bushwick, New York, Thursday, April 2nd, 2020. B.A. Van Sise | NurPhoto | Getty Images

The average cost to treat a hospitalized patient with the virus is $30,000, according to a study released Wednesday by America's Health Insurance Plans, a trade group for insurers. (Other estimates have come in both lower and higher.) Regardless of the amount, though, the tab generally wouldn't be the responsibility of patients with insurance. And even for those with no coverage, there's a good chance — as of now — that you won't get billed for at least som eparts of your treatment. Here's what you should know.

The uninsured

Although details are still being worked out, the Trump administration said last week that it will use funding under recently passed legislation to help cover the cost of treating uninsured coronavirus patients — as long as the hospital accepting the government's reimbursement rate does not bill the uninsured patient for any remaining balance (i.e., "balance billing"). "The uninsured would be able to go into the hospital without being worried about facing thousands of dollars in hospital bills," said Karyn Schwartz, a senior fellow at the Kaiser Family Foundation. However, it's unclear whether the government's offer of reimbursement extends only to hospitals or to other providers as well, Schwartz said. That includes physicians who treat a coronavirus patient in the hospital and may not be directly employed by the facility.

If it does apply to all coronavirus-related treatment in a hospital, and there's broad acceptance by providers to accept the conditions of getting the money, the cost for an uninsured patient could be next to nothing — meaning they could fare better than some insured patients. "For a Covid-19 patient whose insurer is not covering cost-sharing the way some are, they might be somewhat worse off than an uninsured person who would be getting help from the government," said Paul Ginsburg, director of the USC-Brookings Schaeffer Initiative for Health Policy. There are roughly 28 million uninsured individuals in the U.S., according to Kaiser. Of those, an estimated 670,000 to about 2 million will require hospitalization for coronavirus.

Private health insurance

Medicare and Medicaid

For the 62 million people on Medicare — the majority of whom are 65 or older, the others younger with disabilities — the cost for coronavirus treatment would depend largely on whether the beneficiary has additional insurance beyond basic Medicare (Part A hospital coverage and Part B outpatient care coverage). Roughly a third of Medicare recipients have an Advantage Plan. Many of the plans — which deliver Parts A and B, and typically prescription drug coverage — have their own cost-sharing structures. Some insurers who offer those plans have said they will waive treatment costs. And, regulators have alerted Advantage Plans that operate in states with emergency declarations in place that they must cover services at out-of-network facilities (that participate in Medicare) and charge the in-network rate. Other beneficiaries pair basic Medicare with a supplemental policy (i.e., Medigap), which would end up covering much of the cost-sharing that comes with original Medicare, including deductibles and co-pays.