Futures flat as investors brace for a tough earnings season amid coronavirus crisis

Stock futures were little changed in overnight trading on Monday as investors brace for an ugly earnings season with the coronavirus wrecking havoc on global corporate profits.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose just 20 points. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures were also flat

Earnings season is set to kick off on Tuesday with JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Johnson & Johnson reporting numbers in the morning. The first batch of results will give investors a sense of how devastating the hit to corporations could be from the pandemic.

Analysts expect S&P 500 earnings growth to decline 10.2% in the first quarter year-over-ear, according to Refinitiv. There is also an unusually wide range of estimates given the unprecedented uncertainty from the coronavirus.

"Even the lowered forecast may prove optimistic given some analysts have not adjusted numbers since mid-March in response to the lockdowns in many major cities throughout the country," said Jeff Buchbinder, equity strategist for LPL Financial.

For the first quarter, 88 negative earnings pre-announcements have been issued by S&P 500 corporations, according to Refinitiv. A wave of major companies have already withdrawn their full-year guidance.