Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Roku, AMC, Tesla and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell.

Roku Inc — The television streaming platform's stock soared 9% in extended trading after the company estimated that it currently has 39.8 million active accounts as of March 31, a net increase of nearly 3 million since December. Roku reported the new figure ahead of its May first-quarter earnings call in a business update related to Covid-19. The company also estimated first-quarter streaming hours to be 13.2 billion, a 49% year-over-year increase. Roku said it is withdrawing full-year 2020 financial outlook due to economic uncertainty resulting from the pandemic.

AMC Entertainment — Shares of the movie theater company were up 3% after the closing bell. The company's stock plunged more than 15% Monday after the New York Post reported that AMC was in talks to hire bankruptcy law firm Weil Gotshal. The film industry has taken a beating as theaters close and movie releases are delayed amid the coronavirus pandemic, and the U.S. box office is headed for its worst year since 1998.

Tesla — The automaker's stock jumped 3% after the market closed. Automakers have struggled during the coronavirus pandemic, including Ford, which warned Monday that it expects first-quarter losses and a nearly 16% drop in revenue. Tesla, however, has reported some positive results. The company exceeded analysts' expectations in early April when it reported it had delivered 88,400 vehicles in the first quarter. Tesla was also rated a bullish "Triple Play" stock by Oppenheimer at the end of last week.

Royal Caribbean Cruises — Shares of the cruise line rose 2% in extended trading after dipping 13% earlier in the day. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention renewed its "No Sail" order for cruise ships on Thursday as the coronavirus continues to batter the travel industry.

Netflix — The streaming service saw its stock rise 1% after the closing bell. The company hit a 52-week high earlier on Monday as investors gravitate towards stay-at-home stocks amid the Covid-19 pandemic.