EU gives advice on lifting coronavirus lockdowns: Don't all return to work at once

The European Union (EU) has urged countries to adopt a gradual and targeted approach to lifting lockdown measures, with new cases across the continent finally slowing.

In guidance published Wednesday, the EU's executive arm, the European Commission, instructed countries to take gradual actions, relaxing restrictions in stages and allowing time between each action to measure the impact. The advice echoes that released on Tuesday by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Widespread lockdown measures have been implemented across much of the EU in an effort to combat the spread of the coronavirus, including the closure of non-essential businesses, schools and borders.

As of Wednesday afternoon, almost 2 million cases of the virus have been confirmed worldwide, resulting in more than 128,000 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Some EU countries have been hit particularly hard: namely, Italy and Spain which have reported over 21,000 and 18,500 deaths respectively.

The Commission's roadmap said decisions to lift lockdowns should arise out of epidemiological proof of a sustained slowdown of the virus, sufficient health system and monitoring capacity.