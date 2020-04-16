With fewer new coronavirus cases, Hong Kong lawmaker says he hopes shutdown will end

With the daily increase in coronavirus cases falling to single-digit levels in recent days, a Hong Kong lawmaker said he hopes the government will soon start to lift measures restricting movements in the city.

Hong Kong has reported a total of 1,017 cases of the coronavirus disease, or Covid-19, as of Wednesday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. That's an addition of four infections from the previous day — and the fourth consecutive day of single-digit new cases in Hong Kong, the data showed.

The city started implementing social-distancing measures in February — much earlier than most countries around the world. But as several countries — including some still reporting thousands of new cases daily — start to lift restrictions on businesses, Hong Kong authorities have not announced plans to do the same.

"I hope all these restrictions will (be) put to an end," Jeffrey Lam, a member of Hong Kong's legislative council, told CNBC's Emily Tan.

He added that if daily new cases continue to be low, "I hope this can bring Hong Kong back to a more normal situation."