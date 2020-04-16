Can you argue in pajamas? Lawyers get ready for first-ever Supreme Court oral arguments by phone

A Supreme Court Police officer walks up the steps at the U.S. Supreme Court on March 16, 2020 in Washington, DC.

The Supreme Court's announcement this week that it will hold oral arguments via teleconference for the first time in its history has a small group of America's top attorneys prepping for the most important phone calls of their careers.

The court said that it will hear 10 arguments over the first two weeks in May, including blockbuster disputes over the Electoral College and whether President Donald Trump can keep his tax records shielded from investigators.

The issues are weighty, whether they are discussed in a basement office over a cell phone or inside the Supreme Court's historical Corinthian building. But lawyers who will be arguing before the court are still adjusting.

"I'm trying to figure out: Do you stand up? Do you sit down? Do you get a podium?" Jay Sekulow, an attorney for the president and a veteran Supreme Court lawyer, said in a recent interview.

Those questions are just the beginning. Do you use earbuds? Put the justices on speaker phone? And what about the handcrafted quill pens, which in more normal times are left on the counsel table as a souvenir for arguing attorneys?

"I am planning on giving my quill pens to my grandchildren, so I am hoping they still send us the quill pen," said Sekulow, who will be asking the top court to reverse lower court rulings ordering Trump's banks and longtime accounting firm to hand over his financial records to state and congressional investigators.

The questions facing the group of attorneys working on the cases to be argued next month are emblematic of the ways that coronavirus has reshaped the way Americans work and live.

While some of their cases are likely to live on in textbooks for decades, the attorneys face many of the same challenges confronting other white-collar professionals learning to work from home in the middle of a public health crisis.

"I will not be in a place where my kids can ask me questions at the same time the justices are. That already happens in conference calls," said Eric Rassbach, a lawyer at the non-profit Becket who will be arguing in a religous freedom case next month.

"I haven't figured that out yet," Rassbach said, referring to how he would find privacy. "Four-year-olds do not understand what the Supreme Court is."

Ian Gershengorn, formerly a top DOJ lawyer under then-President Barack Obama, said the "core of preparation" — knowing the case, knowing the record, practicing your answers — will "mostly be the same."

But he has gotten some sartorial advice.

"I've gotten all sorts of suggestions from colleagues ranging from pajamas to a morning coat — there's a lot of flexibility," said Gershengorn, who is now chair of the appellate and Supreme Court practice at law firm Jenner & Block.

State and local courts often stream proceedings live, and some federal circuit and district courts have experimented with video cameras, but the Supreme Court has long resisted to any changes to its tradition.

The court announced last month it would postpone some arguments indefinitely as a health precaution, the first time since the Spanish flu a century ago. On Monday, the justices said they will hear some arguments via teleconference in May. While decisions are generally handed down by the end of June, it is not clear if that tradition will hold amid the Covid-19 crisis.