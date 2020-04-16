Microsoft stock is up because businesses want secure video conferencing, says Robert Herjavec

Cybersecurity entrepreneur Robert Herjavec said Thursday that Microsoft's stock has been lifted by businesses who want secure video conferencing during the coronavirus pandemic.

"The use of Teams at the corporate enterprise level is really taking off," the "Shark Tank" investor said on CNBC's "Squawk Alley."

"I think that's one of the reasons Microsoft's stock is doing so well."

Shares of Microsoft rose 3% to $177 each on Thursday. While the stock sits about 7% below its February high, it is up 12.2% year to date. The S&P 500, by contrast, is down about 13% in 2020.

Teams, which lets people exchange chat messages and hold video calls, is part of the Office 365 subscriptions that also includes access to Word and Excel.

Herjavec, founder and CEO of cybersecurity firm Herjavec Group, said his company has recently turned to Teams as work-from-home policies in response to the coronavirus pandemic changed how business is conducted.