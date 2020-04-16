Scammers are already using the tax deadline extension to find new victims

The good news is you now have three extra months to file your taxes. The bad news is that scammers now have even more time to target you with phone calls and phishing schemes.

Adam Levin, co-founder of Credit.com and founder of Cyberscout, says people are already receiving calls and emails pretending to be from the IRS.

Levin says most scams come down to trying to get your personal or financial information. He says one of the most important things you can do is to avoid giving out any information in an interaction that you did not initiate. He also says most scams can be avoided by just taking a second to think.

"You have to ask yourself, 'Is this the normal way that this particular institution would be contacting me in the first place?' And I can assure you that federal and state taxing authorities aren't sending you email, aren't sending you texts and aren't calling you on the telephone," Levin says.

Check out this video to learn about how to protect yourself and other ways Levin says scammers are targeting filers and even tax preparers.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.