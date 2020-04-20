Mark Cuban on Shake Shack initially taking small business loan: 'You're going to kill your brand'

Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban joined CNBC's "Fast Money" on Monday.

Cuban, owner of the NBA's Dallas Mavericks, has been vocal during the coronavirus pandemic, arguing for government relief measures that prioritize workers and puts restrictions on stock buybacks.

Cuban last week criticized how some banks were handling the newly created small business loan program, telling CNBC that entrepreneurs were being "left out in the cold."

The Paycheck Protection Program, which initially had $349 billion allocated to it, ran out of money last week. The Senate could potentially vote to replenish the fund on Tuesday.

