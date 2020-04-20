Stock futures rise slightly as oil prices stabilize

Stock futures bounced slightly in overnight trading on Monday as oil prices bounced off their lows following an unprecedented wipeout.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 25 points. S&P 500 futures added 0.3%.

The gains came as the more actively-traded June oil contract rebounded by 2%. The May contract, which triggered Monday's stock sell-off with a bizarre move below zero into negative prices, remained in negative territory.

IBM dipped 2.3% in extended trading after the company reported a 3.4% decline in revenue in the first quarter from a year ago amid the spread of coronavirus. Coca-Cola, Netflix and Chipotle are on deck to report earnings on Tuesday.

Stocks dropped on Monday to start another likely volatile week, with the Dow falling nearly 600 points, as an unprecedented plunge in oil prices weighed on investor sentiment. West Texas Intermediate crude for May delivery fell more than 100% to settle at negative $37.63 per barrel, highlighting just how much demand has collapsed due to the coronavirus pandemic.