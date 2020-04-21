Coronavirus live updates: China reports 11 new cases and no deaths

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks. Global cases: More than 2.4 million

Global deaths: More than 169,986

Most cases reported: United States (784,326), Spain (200,210), Italy (181,228), France (156,480), and Germany (147,065). The data above was compiled by Johns Hopkins University as of 8:14 a.m. Beijing time. All times below are in Beijing time.

8:24 am: China reports 11 new cases and no deaths

China reported 11 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of April 20. There were no deaths for the sixth straight day, according to the country's National Health Commission. That brought China's total number of confirmed cases to 82,758 and its cumulative death toll to 4,632. Of the 11 new confirmed cases on Monday, the NHC attributed four to travelers from overseas. It also said there were 37 asymptomatic cases, where people tested positive for the coronavirus but showed no symptoms. — Huileng Tan All times below are in Eastern time.

7:08 pm: Disney is furloughing workers while other media giants aren't

The entrance to the Magic Kingdom at Disney World is seen on the first day of closure as theme parks in the Orlando area suspend operations for two weeks in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) Paul Hennessy | SOPA Images | LightRocket via Getty Images

On Monday, Disney began furloughing workers, temporarily stopping pay to as many as 100,000 workers, according to an estimate by the Financial Times. Over the last few weeks Disney has laid out its plans to impose unpaid leave, first for some non-union employees, then in a subsequent deal with 43,000 union workers. The media giant will pay 100% of health insurance costs for workers currently covered for up to 12 months. While the majority of those furloughs are at the theme parks, they also extend to all of Disney's other divisions, including the movie studio and TV division. Disney's also asked its senior executives to accept a pay cut, with no set end. Disney won't comment on the number of furloughs. Disney's extensive furloughs stand in sharp contrast to the other two media giants – Comcast, which owns NBCUniversal, and AT&T, which owns WarnerMedia – which haven't yet announced any furloughs or layoffs. These are the three largest media conglomerates, in a category above all the others: Disney's market cap is $185 billion, Comcast's is $169 billion, and AT&T's is $222 billion. They do face some similar challenges: all three have movie studios that are suffering from the closure of theaters and all are seeing their ad revenue plummet as live sports has been halted. And all three are working to get ahead of the cord-cutting trend and have new services designed to own that direct-to-consumer relationship. But the finances of these companies are incredibly different. Parks and Resorts is Disney's largest division, responsible for 35% of its revenue in 2019. That division includes not only theme parks and resorts, but also a cruise line. In contrast, Comcast derived only 5.4% of its revenue from parks such as Universal Studios, and AT&T doesn't own any parks. —Julia Boorstin

