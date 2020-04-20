These scams are designed to take your stimulus check

Notorious thief Willie Sutton was once quoted as saying that he robs banks because "that's where the money is."

And according to Adam Levin, co-founder of Credit.com and founder of CyberScout, that's exactly why hackers and scammers across the globe are gearing up to target the millions of Americans receiving their coronavirus stimulus checks this month.

Levin says that scammers are calling, texting and emailing Americans with offers to expedite or increase their stimulus checks. He also warns that the schemes aren't only designed to steal your one-time windfall. Many thieves have more long-term goals in mind.

"They're looking to get sensitive personal information. They're looking to get financial information. And in particular, they're zeroing in on trying to get your Social Security number, which is the skeleton key to your life," Levin says.

Check out this video to learn about how to protect yourself and other ways Levin says scammers are targeting your stimulus checks.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.