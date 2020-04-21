Here's a tax break you may not get during the pandemic

Kupicoo | Getty Images

If you're wondering about getting any tax breaks on your work-from-home expenses, you are probably out of luck. Blame the IRS. "Even if you are required to work remotely due to the quarantine, unfortunately employees are not allowed to take a tax break for any home-office expenses," said Gail Rosen, a CPA in Martinsville, New Jersey.



The reason? The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which went into effect in 2018, cut employees' ability to write off business expenses that their company did not reimburse. In other words, you do not suddenly have a home office just because you work from home. And anything you bought to make your work-from-home-life easier — an office chair, new monitor, Wi-Fi booster — is also your responsibility.



You could ask your employer to reimburse you for these expenses, Rosen says. Good news: If your company pays you back, the reimbursement will not be considered taxable income.

Here's how to take the deduction if you qualify

Nora Carol Photography | Getty Images

Employment status

Westend61

If you're an independent contractor, you can still deduct your home office on Schedule C, says Brian Stoner, a CPA in Burbank, California. "It almost always makes sense to take it if you are self-employed, as you are allowed to take a percentage of your home expenses as a business expense," Stoner said. "Your home office must either be your principal place of business or must be used on an exclusive and regular basis to meet customers, or a separate, unattached structure on the same property as your home," Rosen said.

But if you sell …

Klaus Vedfelt