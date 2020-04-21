Huawei's revenue growth slows as the US blacklist and coronavirus outbreak bites

Huawei reported slower revenue growth in the first three months of 2020, as the impact of a U.S. trade blacklist and the coronavirus outbreak weighed on the company's results.

The Chinese tech giant's revenues came in at 182.2 billion Chinese yuan ($25.8 billion) in the first quarter, up around 1.4% from the 179.7 billion it reported a year ago. By contrast, in 2019, Huawei reported a 39% increase in first-quarter sales.

The company also reported net profit margin of 7.3%, down from 8% in the first quarter of 2019.

Despite headwinds related to Covid-19 and U.S. political pressure, Huawei said growth remained "resilient." It attributed this to its employee share-ownership structure, business continuity planning and investment in research and development.

Last year, Huawei was placed on the U.S. Entity List, a government blacklist that prevents U.S. companies from doing business with the firm without a special license. Washington alleges Huawei equipment could enable Chinese spying, but the company has repeatedly denied such claims.

In response, the company has diversified its supply chain and designed some key components, such as chips, in-house. But the trade restrictions have hurt its smartphone business, as Google was forced to cut ties with the firm.

That's meant that new Huawei smartphones — including the recently-launched P40 — aren't able to include the full version of Android and Google apps.