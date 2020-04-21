Vodafone exec slams 5G-coronavirus conspiracy theories: 'The worst type of fake news'

Conspiracy theories that link 5G mobile networks with the coronavirus pandemic are unfounded and are impacting on key health workers, a Vodafone executive said Tuesday.

"It's really the worst type of fake news," Johan Wibergh, Vodafone's chief technology officer, told CNBC's "Street Signs Europe," adding: "I'm really saddened about it."

Such baseless claims have inspired people to torch cell phone towers in Britain and the Netherlands, resulting in outcry from officials, carriers and scientists.

As of Monday, 24 of Vodafone's masts had been burned down by attackers, Wibergh said. One of the towers was supporting the National Health Service's new Nightingale hospital in Birmingham, England.

"It's really terrible," Wibergh said. "NHS workers want to talk to their family," he added, but can't because of "some ignorant people."

The bogus conspiracy theories have also led to attacks on telecoms engineers. A clip that went viral on social media earlier this month showed a woman harassing two workers, claiming 5G can kill people.