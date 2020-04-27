5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday

1. Dow set to start higher after last week's drop

2. Regeneron, Sanofi say arthritis drug promising on sickest Covid-19 patients

Regeneron and Sanofi's rheumatoid arthritis drug showed promise for treating the sickest Covid-19 patients in a clinical trial. However, the companies stopped testing Kevzara on patients with less-advanced disease because it was not being shown as beneficial. The Kevzara effort, which started in March, is different from the new antibody cocktail Regeneron is developing to treat Covid-19, which is expected to enter clinical trials in June. As the world remains anxious for a treatment for Covid-19, confusion emerged last week over the possible effectiveness of Gilead Sciences' antiviral drug remdesivir. Gilead took issue with a draft document accidentally published by the World Health Organization that showed disappointing results from a remdesivir clinical trial in China. Earlier this month, health publication STAT News reported that Covid-19 patients in Chicago taking remdesivir as part of another clinical trial were recovering rapidly.

3. Plans emerge for more states to reopen their economies

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) speaks during a press Conference at the State Capitol. Michael Brochstein | Barcroft Media | Getty Images

4. Paycheck Protection Program to resume with new funds

The Paycheck Protection Program, which got a fresh injection of $310 billion from Congress last week, is set to resume Monday morning. However, that new funding is still not expected to be enough to cover all the small businesses that apply. Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan said Sunday the small business loan program should be expanded so it no longer runs on a first-come, first-served basis. The initial PPP, which started with $350 billion as part of last month's $2.2 trillion coronavirus economic rescue act, ran out of money quickly. The full extent of public companies tapping the emergency facility is only now becoming clear. More than 200 public companies applied for at least $854.7 million from the government program that was billed as backstop funding for small businesses without access to other sources of capital, according to data analytics firm FactSquared.

5. Trump shifts to focus limiting economic damage