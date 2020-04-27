What to watch today: Dow opens higher as focus shifts to possibility of reopening the economy

BY THE NUMBERS

Apple is gearing up for its next iPhone launch this fall, but plans could shift as the company plans to ramp up production later than usual this year, according to a new report. General Motors said Monday it is suspending its quarterly dividend and stock buybacks to preserve cash as the coronavirus pandemic has left factories and auto dealerships at least partially closed across the U.S. AutoNation will return $77 million it received in forgivable loans from the Paycheck Protection Program. The car retailer said it had intended to use the funds entirely for payroll, but decided to return the money after the Small Business Administration issued new guidelines for the program. Boeing has pulled out of its deal to pay $4.2 billion for an 80% stake in the commercial jet business of Brazil's Embraer. Boeing said the two sides had failed to agree on final terms by a deadline, but Embraer accused Boeing of wrongfully terminating the deal. Deutsche Bank reported a preliminary first quarter profit, surprising analysts who had been predicting a loss for the German bank. Deutsche Bank did say it might miss its capital requirement targets, due to extending more credit in light of the coronavirus outbreak as well as a jump in loan defaults. Revlon has lined up an additional $100 million in financing to help it navigate financial difficulties prompted by the coronavirus outbreak. However, Reuters reports that Revlon's overall restructuring plan is running into objections from some of the cosmetics maker's lenders, with Revlon needing votes from holders of more than half of its outstanding debt to move forward.

