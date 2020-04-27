Trump's coronavirus leadership has been 'awful' for the US and the world, US entrepreneur says

U.S. President Donald Trump suddenly departs after a 22-minute coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak task force briefing without answering any questions at the White House in Washington, April 24, 2020.

U.S. President Donald Trump's management of the Covid-19 pandemic has been "awful," according to telecoms entrepreneur David McCourt.

The president has come under fire for using daily coronavirus press briefings to tout his own successes, rather than inform the public, and for spreading misinformation about the virus.

McCourt, founder and CEO of Granahan McCourt Capital, said that while his business had benefited from some of President Trump's policies, no benefit to entrepreneurs "would be worth the price of his leadership."

"I just think it has been awful, in my personal opinion, for the country and for the world. It has not been clear, it hasn't been backed up by science, he is not consistent, he doesn't seem to be empathetic," McCourt told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe."