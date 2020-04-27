Analysts downgrade several stocks, including Amazon and Caterpillar, as Wall Street's dismal earnings season continues

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)
Wall Street analysts lowered their ratings on a bunch of stocks on Monday as earnings season continues through the coronavirus pandemic. Calls of the day include downgrades of key stocks like Caterpillar, Amazon, Beyond Meat, and more.
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday:
Morgan Stanley downgraded the heavy equipment maker and said it sees a possible multi-year downturn in non-residential construction among other things.
"We are downgrading CAT to UW and URI to EW as we see growing headwinds from a multi-year downturn in Non-Resi Construction, combined with historically weak oil prices and declining mining commodity prices. As highlighted in our revised US Non-Resi outlook, we are gaining conviction in a more protracted US Non-Resi downcycle driven by declines in Commercial, Office, Amusement/Recreation and Lodging construction, as well as state and local budgets cuts."
R5 said the company was well-positioned to "gain share" but downgraded the stock due to "rising future uncertainty."
"It is important to note that our forecast still calls for growth, but not at the heady levels prior to COVID-19 and the resulting economic slowdown. It is also important to note that we still view Amazon as well positioned to gain share over time. With the stock, however, having appreciated meaningfully and reaching our $2,408 price target in the face of dramatically worsening current economic conditions and rising future uncertainty, we believe prudence dictates reducing exposure to the equity. Indeed, if we had a concern regarding our outlook it would be that we are still being overly optimistic.
