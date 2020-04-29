European stocks close higher after 'positive' coronavirus drug trials; Deutsche Bank up 12%

European markets closed higher on Wednesday after Gilead Sciences claimed it was seeing "positive data" from trials of its drug remdesivir as a coronavirus treatment.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed around 1.8% higher provisionally, with most sectors and major bourses in positive territory.

Investor sentiment was lifted after Gilead said in a statement on Wednesday it was "aware of positive data emerging from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases' study of the investigational antiviral remdesivir for the treatment of Covid-19."

The company said it would share data from the trials, which tested remdesivir in patients with severe coronavirus symptoms, "shortly."

Global markets are also awaiting the outcome of the Fed's two-day policy meeting that concludes Wednesday, although no action is expected from the central bank.

Stocks on Wall Street traded sharply higher on Wednesday, as Gilead's update and earnings remained in focus.

Back in Europe, Euro zone economic confidence suffered its sharpest ever decline in April, according to a monthly European Commission survey published Wednesday. Economic sentiment plunged to 67.0 in April from a downwardly-revised 94.2 in March.