GM's profitable SUVs remain on-track for 2020; coronavirus delays other vehicles

General Motors said production of its redesigned large SUVs remains on track for the coming months, while updates to other vehicles have been delayed as much as a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The launch of the SUVs was viewed as crucial to the automaker's profitability prior to the Covid-19 crisis. Its importance has grown even more as the pandemic has halted U.S. auto production and GM is searching for ways to resurrect its balance sheet this year.

GM has confirmed other less-profitable models that were supposed to receive updates this year — such as the Chevrolet Traverse, Chevrolet Equinox, Chevrolet Bolt EV, and GMC Terrain crossovers — have been delayed from the model year 2021 to 2022.

It's an example of the challenge the auto industry now faces in prioritizing products and capital as the amount of cash on hand tightens due to the coronavirus devastating sales and shuttering factories.

"Automakers are going to be prioritizing bigger launches and higher-profit programs," said Paul Waatti, an industry analyst for auto research firm AutoPacific.