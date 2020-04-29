Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Boeing, GE, ADP, Hasbro, LabCorp, Spotify & more

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:

Boeing (BA) – Boeing lost $1.70 per share, larger than the $1.61 per share predicted by Wall Street analysts, with revenue also below estimates. Boeing also announced plans to cut commercial jet production rates as well as reduce payroll.

General Electric (GE) – GE reported quarterly profit of 5 cents per share, below the consensus estimate of 8 cents a share. Revenue came in above forecasts. CEO Larry Culp said the coronavirus outbreak materially challenged first-quarter results, with an impact of $700 million on operating profit.

ADP (ADP) – The payroll processing company came in 3 cents a share ahead of estimates, with quarterly earnings $1.92 per share. Revenue beat forecasts as well, however the company lowered its earnings and revenue outlook for the year.

Anthem (ANTM) – The health insurer matched analysts' forecasts, with quarterly earnings of $6.48 per share. Revenue topped expectations. Overall results were hurt by weaker sales for its employer-sponsored health plans, although it benefited overall from higher premiums. Anthem is also standing by its prior full-year forecast.

Garmin (GRMN) – The maker of GPS devices beat estimates by 7 cents a share, with quarterly profit of 91 cents per share. Revenue came in above projections as well. The company said it had strong momentum during the quarter ahead of the coronavirus outbreak, but is withdrawing 2020 guidance due to uncertainty surrounding the pandemic.

Hasbro (HAS) – The toymaker came in a penny a share short of estimates, with quarterly earnings of 57 cents per share. Revenue was just below forecasts. The toymaker saw a 40 percent jump in games category sales during the quarter, but expects sales of its toys and games to fall in the current quarter due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Yum Brands (YUM) – The restaurant operator's profit fell 68% from a year earlier, falling one cent a share shy of estimates with profit of 64 cents per share. Global same-store sales for the operator of KFC, Taco Bell, and Pizza Hut fell 7% during the quarter as many restaurants closed due to the pandemic.

LabCorp (LH) – The medical lab operator reported better-than-expected revenue and profit, and expects to deliver solid earnings and free cash flow this year. The company is withdrawing 2020 guidance due to the pandemic, however, and taking other actions including furloughing workers, delaying hiring, and suspending 401(k) contributions.

Spotify (SPOT) – The music streaming service reported a smaller-than-expected loss, with revenue essentially in line with forecasts. The company added more users in both the paying and ad-supported categories, however it lowered its revenue guidance for the year as ad sales fall due to the pandemic.

Alphabet (GOOGL) – Alphabet reported quarterly earnings of $9.87 per share, missing the consensus estimate of $10.33. The Google parent's revenue beat Street forecasts. The company said the current quarter would be a difficult one for Google's advertising business due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Starbucks (SBUX) – Starbucks missed estimates by 2 cents a share, with quarterly profit of 32 cents per share. The coffee chain's revenue beat consensus. Global same-store sales fell a greater-than-expected 10% during the quarter, as the virus outbreak closed stores.

Mondelez (MDLZ) – Mondelez came in 3 cents a share ahead of estimates, with the snack maker reporting quarterly earnings of 69 cents per share. Revenue beat estimates, as the maker of Oreo cookies saw consumers stockpile food items as the Covid-19 pandemic spread. The company withdrew its 2020 forecast due to uncertainty surrounding the impact of the virus.

Ford (F) – Ford lost 23 cents per share for the first quarter, nearly double the 12 cents a share loss that analysts were anticipating for the automaker. Revenue also fell short of forecasts, and Ford warned that its $2 billion loss would more than double during the current quarter. Ford also said it had enough money to weather the pandemic through the end of 2020.

FireEye (FEYE) – FireEye lost 2 cents per share for its latest quarter, better than the 4 cents a share loss that Wall Street had projected. The cybersecurity company's revenue also topped estimates. FireEye gave a weaker-than-expected forecast and announced it was laying off workers.

iRobot (IRBT) – iRobot reported a quarterly loss of 32 cents per share, smaller than the consensus forecast of a 47 cents a share loss. The maker of the Roomba robotic vacuum cleaner's revenue beat Street forecasts, although it also said the current economic environment will weigh heavily on a consumer's decision to buy its products.

Uber Technologies (UBER) – Uber said Chief Technology Officer Thuan Pham – the ride-hailing company's longest-serving executive – is resigning effective May 17. Separately, Uber is reportedly considering laying off as much as 20% of its workforce, or about 5,400 workers. In response, the company said it is looking at "every possible scenario" to weather the current crisis.

AMC Entertainment (AMC) – The world's largest theater operator said it would no longer show movies produced by Comcast's (CMCSA) Universal Pictures unit in its theaters. That comes in response to the NBCUniversal and CNBC parent's plans for future releases, which include digital releases when "that distribution outlet makes sense." Universal recently released its "Trolls: World Tour" movie directly to streaming platforms, with movie theaters closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

WW (WW) – WW lost an adjusted 4 cents per share for the first quarter, smaller than the 23 cents a share loss predicted by analysts. The Weight Watchers parent's revenue came in very slightly above estimates, and saw subscriber rolls jump by 9%.