Macy's CEO Jeff Gennette says the retailer will emerge from the coronavirus pandemic as a smaller company

Amidst all of the uncertainty that the coronavirus pandemic has raised, Macy's Chief Executive Jeff Gennette is sure of one thing: The retailer's sales will be more "modest" for some time as it emerges from this crisis.

"We are going to emerge out of this as a smaller company," Gennette said Thursday afternoon during a virtual fireside chat with Gordon Haskett analyst Chuck Grom. "We don't really know what the ramp back looks like."

Macy's is, meantime, already planning to see lower volume this holiday season, in part because millions of Americans are now unemployed and without paychecks. Gennette also expects its hundreds of department stores and specialty shops, including Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury, to reopen in phases.

Macy's shares were recently down about 7%, following the conversation with Gordon Haskett's Grom. The stock has fallen more than 66% this year. Macy's has a market value of about $1.8 billion.

Each of America's department store chains — including Macy's — has been grappling with plunging sales, as nonessential retailers' bricks-and-mortar stores were forced shut last month to try to help curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus. E-commerce revenue has not been enough to make up for losses elsewhere.

"This is a liquidity crisis of enormous consequences," Mark Cohen, former Sears Canada CEO, recently told CNBC.

Macy's management team on Thursday walked analysts through the retailer's plans to reopen its stores, which have been shut due to the pandemic since March 18. It will open 68 locations Monday, in states including South Carolina and Georgia, where local lockdown restrictions have been loosened. It plans to have all of its locations reopened over the next six to eight weeks, provided Covid-19 infection rates continue to taper off.

It will be putting precautions in place such as limiting the number of open fitting rooms and mandating store workers wear cloth masks. "Social distancing will be the norm in all locations for the foreseeable future," it said.

Still, shoppers likely will not be back in droves. Gennette said Macy's is forecasting a "gradual sales recovery" at its stores.

Ahead of the virus slamming the U.S. economy and drastically changing the retail landscape, Macy's in February announced it planned to shut 125 locations over the next three years.