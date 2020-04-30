Trump rants about 'dirty cops' in Michael Flynn case during meeting on coronavirus with NJ governor

President Donald Trump said Thursday that Michael Flynn, his former national security advisor and a convicted felon, had been "tormented" by "dirty cops" at the FBI.

Trump's remarks, made during a meeting about the coronavirus at the White House, came after he sent more than a dozen tweets and retweets supporting Flynn and decrying the FBI's handling of his criminal case.

"They were trying to force him to lie," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, appearing to reference new documents that were revealed in Flynn's case Wednesday night.

"General Flynn is a fine man," Trump said. "You don't get to where he is by being bad ... he's in the process of being exonerated."

Before his meeting on the Covid-19 crisis with New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, Trump engaged in a Twitter blitz about Flynn, the FBI and its former director James Comey.

"What happened to General Michael Flynn, a war hero, should never be allowed to happen to a citizen of the United States again!" Trump tweeted.

"DIRTY COP JAMES COMEY GOT CAUGHT!" Trump said in another post.

Trump fired Comey in May 2017 and later told NBC's Lester Holt that the Russia probe was on his mind when he decided to terminate Comey. As a result, then-Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as a special counsel to oversee the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.