Feds clear General Motors in UAW union corruption probe

FBI agents finish loading materials into a truck out of the home of United Auto Workers President Gary Jones on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019.

Federal prosecutors this week informed General Motors that it is not currently a target in a years-long investigation into corruption of the United Auto Workers union.

The automaker on Friday said it received a letter from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Detroit conducting the probe confirming its status. A spokeswoman with the government told CNBC that "a letter was sent to GM's counsel stating that the company is not presently a target."

"Recent media reports suggested that General Motors may be a focus of a 'newer front in the years-long criminal investigation' being conducted by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Detroit," the automaker said in an emailed statement. "This is simply not true. GM is not a target of the government's ongoing investigation. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Detroit officially confirmed this to GM."

The statement follows The Wall Street Journal reporting earlier in the week that federal officials were looking into GM as part of the investigation, which was made public nearly three years ago. The article used anonymous sources and claimed the probe into GM was "a newer front."