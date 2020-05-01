Tesla shares tank after Elon Musk tweets the stock price is 'too high'

Shares of Tesla dropped as much as 12% Friday before closing down 10.3% after CEO Elon Musk tweeted that the company's shares are priced "too high."

The company just days before reported a strong quarter, sending shares higher. Tesla stock was trading at 760.23 just before Musk tweeted and then fell to a session low of 717.64, before falling even more.

Musk has had problems with the SEC for tweeting about the company's stock in the past. Musk has since agreed to submit his public statements about Tesla's finances and other topics to vetting by its legal counsel. The agreement came after Musk's famous tweet in August 2018 saying he wanted to take Tesla private at $420 per share and that he had secured the funding to do so. It's unclear if Musk had that approval for his tweets Friday. When asked by the Wall Street Journal if the tweet was a joke or vetted, Musk replied: "No." The SEC declined to comment.